Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted at his CSK career being uncertain while speaking at the toss of the CSK vs PBKS match on Thursday, October 7. He said, "You'll see me in yellow next season but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know. There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on."

See what he said, here:

