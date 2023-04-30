MS Dhoni was greeted by rapturous applause from the Chepauk crowd as he walked out to bat in the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 and he did not disappoint them either! The CSK captain, who has batted very lower down the order this season, showed why he is considered as one of the greatest finishers ever with back-to-back sixes off the last two balls of the first innings. The first one was cut over on the off-side and the second one, a full toss, was deposited into the stands on the leg side. The crowd at Chepauk erupted into loud cheers as Dhoni's hits flew over the fence. Dhoni's twin sixes meant CSK were able to score 200 in the first innings. MS Dhoni Angry! 'Captain Cool' Turns 'Captain Hot' As CSK Captain Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match Against RR, Fans React.

MS Dhoni Hits Back-to-Back Sixes

