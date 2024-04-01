MS Dhoni struggled for the entire IPL 2023 with a knee injury and he played through pain, leading CSK to their fifth championship. After IPL, he went a surgery and returned to the IPL 2024 smashing a 16-ball 37 in the first match he batted in the season. Although, after the match Dhoni was spotted limping, which raised concerns among the fans of a potential injury. Any injury news is yet to be confirmed but Dhoni was spotted dragging his left leg while waving to the fans in the Vizag Stadium. IPL 2024: ‘Don’t Think MS Dhoni Will Come Up the Order Despite Hitting the Ball Well’, Says Michael Clarke.

MS Dhoni Spotted Limping While Waving to the Fans

