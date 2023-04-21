MS Dhoni and lightning-quick work behind the stumps is a match made in heaven! On Friday, April 21, the Chennai Super Kings' captain's quick reflexes was once again on show when he pulled off a stumping to dismiss Mayank Agarwal during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Agarwal had danced down the track and Jadeja dug one short. While the SRH batter missed the ball, Dhoni did not as he pulled off the stumping in no time and with no difficulty. Agarwal did slide his bat back into the crease but it was too late. Ravindra Jadeja Fumes at Heinrich Klaasen After He Collides With Him During an Attempt to Take A Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch MS Dhoni's Quick Stumping Here

