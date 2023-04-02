The iconic six MS Dhoni hit to Nuwan Kulasekara in the 2011 World Cup is still dear in the memories of all. One the 12th year anniversary of that day, MS Dhoni recreates the six in CSK practice smashing the ball in the similar way over mid-wicket with a helicopter shot. Emotional fans got nostalgic and made the video viral in no time.

MS Dhoni Recreates 2011 World Cup Winning Six

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)