MS Dhoni has been showing that his wicketkeeping skills has not slowed down in the ongoing IPL 2025. With his incredibly fast hands and unorthodox wicketkeeping technique, he has already completed some exceptional stumpings of Suryakumar Yadav and Phil Salt. He showed that his hands are still incredibly fast when he took off the bails to run out Ashutosh Sharma during CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was the Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni combination once again when Jadeja's bullet throw came to his gloves and he knocked over the stumps quickly catching Ashutosh short. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. ‘MS Dhoni Is Like My Father’: Matheesha Pathirana Opens Up About CSK Legend’s Influence on His Career; Praises Former Captain for Support and Mentorship During IPL Stint (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Shows Lightning Quick Hands, Combines With Ravindra Jadeja to Run Out Ashutosh Sharma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)