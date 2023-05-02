MS Dhoni seemed unhappy with the spider cam coming towards him and appeared to signal it away, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 31. The CSK captain was seen asking the camera to move away as it moved towards him at the end of the 14th over of the innings. Dhoni had earlier also voiced his dissatisfaction with the spider cam and its involvement in a cricket match. MS Dhoni Hits Back-to-Back Sixes in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match, Chepauk Crowd Goes Berserk! (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Signals Spidercam to Go Away

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)