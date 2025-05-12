MS Dhoni shared a powerful message with fans through a message on his T-shirt amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan. The Chennai Super Kings captain was spotted boarding a flight when his black T-shirt, which also drew attention as it had the message 'Duty, Honour, Country'. While the exact date of the clip, which claims this was during MS Dhoni's flight to Ranchi, the video has gone viral amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions after 'Operation Sindoor', which led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to suspend IPL 2025 for one week. The Indian cricket board, however, has started talks of resuming IPL 2025 and a date for that might be announced soon. MS Dhoni Drops Big Hint on Future Amid Retirement Rumours, Chennai Super Kings Captain Says THIS After CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash in Kolkata.

MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing T-Shirt With Powerful Message

Exclusive Video of MS Dhoni from Chennai 💛 Duty Honour Country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1Ig6s2Wum5 — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) May 11, 2025

