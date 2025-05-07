As the IPL 2025 nears its end, MS Dhoni makes big revelation about his future with Chennai Super Kings. After CSK defeated KKR in the IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens, Dhoni said "I play for 2 months in a year, I need to work hard again for 6-8 months to see if I can play again. I've decided nothing so far". Dhoni has been saying this for the last three years where he goes back after the season, checks where he stands in terms of fitness and then comes back. He has been able to make it till now. But Dhoni admitted nothing is certain about his retirement as of yet. MS Dhoni Shows Electrifying Glovework: Watch Wicket-keeper Roll Back Time With Stumping and Catch During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

MS Dhoni Drops Big Hint on Future Amid Retirement Rumours

MS Dhoni said, "I play for 2 months in a year, I need to work hard again for 6-8 months to see if I can play again. I've decided nothing so far".#KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/SFJAlBY8a8 — IPL 2025 (@bgt2025) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)