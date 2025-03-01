MS Dhoni started his training for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on IPL 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter joined CSK camp a few days ago, and fans made several speculations about his future after spotting a 'Morse code' message on his T-shirt. The 43-year-old was seen unleashing big hits in the net session, something that fans would expect to see a lot of, in IPL 2025. Prior to the IPL 2025 auction, MS Dhoni was retained by CSK as an 'uncapped player' after the BCCI announced new guidelines. CSK take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2025 on March 23. 'Kar Liya Time Waste?' Punjab Kings' 'Morse Code' Dig Goes Viral After MS Dhoni's Cryptic T-Shirt Message Fuels Speculation on His Future Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Post).

MS Dhoni Bats in Net Session

Back to the process! 🦁💪🏻 Here’s a glimpse of the Day 1️⃣ grind! 🙌🏻📹#AnbudenDiaries #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7lwa9BLiGN — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 28, 2025

'Thala' in CSK Training Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

MS Dhoni, Ravi Ashwin and Other CSK Stars in Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

