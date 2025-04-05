Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are hosting unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. DC Captain Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bat first. Chennai are coming into this contest after losing their previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. Delhi, on the other hand, is unbeaten in the IPL 2025 and will aim for a hat-trick of wins. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the live scorecard of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match can get the entire information here. MS Dhoni Likely To Captain Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 With Uncertainty Over Ruturaj Gaikwad's Elbow Injury.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)