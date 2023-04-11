Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a production house under the banner of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni unveiled the first look motion poster of the first movie under their production, a Tamil family movie named, "LGM-Let's Get Married'. Sharing the poster on his Facebook page, Dhoni wrote, “Happy to unveil the first look poster of #LGM – Let’s Get Married. Get ready for a feel-good family entertainer that will put a smile on your face! All the best to the entire team. Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd.”

First Look of Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd's First Film 'LGM-Let's Get Married'

