MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar memes went viral as Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 25 runs in IPL 2025 on April 5. The two batters did put up a 84-run unbeaten partnership but they did not find the boundaries and keep up with the required run rate. The two right-handers did not attack the Delhi Capitals bowlers as much as fans would have expected them and eventually, the required run rate continued to creep up. While MS Dhoni finished with an unbeaten 30 off 26, Vijay Shankar did score a half-century but his 69-run knock came off 54 deliveries with five fours and just one six. In all, CSK hit three sixes as compared to seven hit by Delhi Capitals. IPL 2025: CSK vs DC Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the First Time Since 2010.

'MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar Today'

MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar Today 😭🙂 What an innings#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/x8shcLTdy8 — Nirav Gupta (@NiravGupta9) April 5, 2025

MS Dhoni X Vijay Shankar pic.twitter.com/T3o2OPTVj6 — AVOID (@linus__05) April 5, 2025

CSK Fans After Watching MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar Bat

CSK Fans at MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar's Partnership

Thala and Vijay shankar at the crease in a T20 game 😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/pUvpSsxY4C — Flavia (@FlaviaNagpal) April 5, 2025

Vijay shankar trying to hit pic.twitter.com/QIjGWOjvMH — 𝗸..𝗻 (@kandhan___) April 5, 2025

The Real Hero- MS Dhoni 🥹💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6iF0tqSoHJ — Homie (@homelander_yyy) April 5, 2025

MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar Today

MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar today. pic.twitter.com/YjchzByDUB — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 5, 2025

'Time to Avoid CSK Matches'

Vijay Shankar struggling to hit & Dhoni isn't in his prime. It's over for us 💔😭 Time to avoid CSK matches for better mental health !! #CSKvsDC #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/13yc8c8Xyw — Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) April 5, 2025

