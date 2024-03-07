Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on March 7. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 160/6, riding on knocks from Nat Sciver-Brunt (45), Amelia Kerr (39) and Harmanpreet Kaur (33). The reigning champions then came up with an excellent performance with the ball as they not only tightened the screws on the run chase but picked up wickets at regular intervals, reducing the UP Warriorz to 69/6 at one stage. Deepti Sharma was the lone performer for the UP Warriorz with the bat in hand as she scored an unbeaten 36-ball 53, her maiden fifty in the WPL. For Mumbai Indians, Saika Ishaque was the best bowler as she finished with figures of 3/27. Shabnim Ismail also had a good time, bowling four overs where she conceded just six runs and took one wicket. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz by 42 Runs in WPL 2024; Deepti Sharma’s Maiden Half-Century Goes in Vain as Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

Mumbai Indians Defeat UP Warriorz in WPL 2024

