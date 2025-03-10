Mumbai Indians secure another victory in the WPL 2025 as they defeat Gujarat Giants by 9 runs in a thrilling encounter at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai Indians batted first in the game and got off to a great start powered by Hayley Matthews. As the innings seemed to be in a trouble after Matthews was dismissed, Harmanpreet Kaur stepped up and scored a brilliant half-century. Yastika Bhatia's lusty hits at the end took the score to solid 179/6. Chasing it, Gujarat Giants got off to a poor start and lost five wickets for just 70 runs. It was then Bharti Fulmali played a blinder of a innings scoring 61 runs in just 25 balls. But after she got dismissed, despite the combined efforts of Tanuja Kanwar and Simran Sheikh, GG-W got bowled out for 170 runs. Amelia Kerr scalped three wickets and was the pick of the MI-W bowlers. Deepti Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Over in Women's Premier League History, Scripts Unwanted Record During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match.

Mumbai Indians Defeat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs in WPL 2025

🟠 Bharti Fulmali 61 (25) 🔵 Melie Kerr 3/34 🔵 Hayley Matthews 3/38 What a thriller! MI hold their nerve and keep their unbeaten streak alive against the Giants. 🫣#WPL2025 | #WPL pic.twitter.com/qQobfOhd1e — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 10, 2025

