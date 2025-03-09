Deepti Sharma scripted an unwanted record for herself by bowling the most expensive over in the history of the Women's Premier League, during the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Saturday, March 8. With this, she has broken the record that was set by Tanuja Kanwar (25 runs) in 2023. The UP Warriorz captain conceded 28 runs in one over where RCB's Sneh Rana took a liking to her bowling and smashed her for a number of boundaries. The right-handed Sneh Rana struck three sixes and two fours in the over that also included a no ball. The first ball she bowled in the over yielded a single with Kim Garth crossing over and giving Sneh Rana the strike. However what followed was absolute carnage. But Deepti Sharma had the last laugh as she dismissed Sneh Rana off the last ball. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Elimination from WPL 2025 Playoffs Race With Loss to UP Warriorz.

Deepti Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Over in WPL History

28 runs from Deepti Sharma over is the most expensive over in the WPL hostory.#WPL2025 #WPL #UPWvRCB #UPWvsRCB — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)