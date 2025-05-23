Mumbai Indians have shown a unique approach to dealing with late-comers or players who break any kind of discipline. Ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26, many Mumbai Indians players including stars like captain Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult, and also youngsters like Arjun Tendulkar were spotted wearing superman jumpsuits. Players who arrive late or break any kind of discipline are made to wear these uniquely colored and designed jumpsuits. Besides these star players, other important players like Naman Dhir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and some members of the support staff also wore these superman jumpsuits. These members of the Mumbai Indians franchise posed together wearing superman jumpsuits. Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar Spotted in Punishment Superman Jumpsuits While Travelling Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

MI Players Posing Together Wearing Superman Jumpsuits:

