Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) went all out for uncapped cricketer Naman Dhir as they bought him for INR 5.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Initially, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai started the bidding war before Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings also joined them. Royals won the bidding war but the Mumbai Indians used their RTM to retain their star cricketer. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Naman Dhir Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 Crore.

Mumbai Indians Retain Naman Dhir!

Naman Dhir is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 5.25 Crore 🙌@mipaltan exercised the Right to Match option 👌 Base Price - INR 30 Lakh Final Price - INR 5.25 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

