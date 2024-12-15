One-time champion Mumbai Indians invested in Sanskriti Gupta during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The one-time champion Mumbai Indians purchased Sanskriti Gupta for her base price of INR 10 lakh. The uncapped India women's batter will strengthen the Mumbai line-up in the batting department. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud Go to UP Warriorz for INR 10 Lakh Each.

Sanskriti Gupta Sold for INR 10 Lakh

Sanskriti Gupta is acquired by @mipaltan for INR 10 Lakh 🙌🙌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

