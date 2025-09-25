The Mumbai Indians franchise have named former Australia international and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as head coach of MI-W ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Keightley takes over the mantle from Charlotte Edwards, who has moved on to become England women's national cricket team coach. As a coach, Keightley has had successful stints with Australia Women, England Women, WBBL, and The Hundred Women. As a player, the Australian opener featured in nine WTests, 82 WODIs, and 1 WT20I, winning the 1997 and 2005 Women's ODI WC. The Mumbai Indians Women are the defending champions, having won the Women's Premier League 2025 Final against Delhi Capitals Women. Abhishek Nayar Appointed Head Coach of WPL Franchise UP Warriorz Ahead of 2026 Season.

Mumbai Indians Name New WPL Head Coach

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)