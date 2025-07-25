Former Team India men's team assistant coach and currently Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach in the IPL, Abhishek Nayar joins WPL franchise UP Warriorz as their next head coach. Jon Lewis was the UP Warriorz head coach for the last three seasons and after he has left his position, the Women's Premier League franchises has onboarded Nayar. While Nayar has never coached a women's team, he oversaw a week-long off-season camp with UPW in August 2023 in Bengaluru. He is well known for his work with Indian cricketers, both young and seniors like Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma. Kranti Gaud Becomes Fifth India Women Bowler To Claim Six-Wicket Haul in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Abhishek Nayar Appointed Head Coach of UP Warriorz

#breaking former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, has been appointed as the new head coach of UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Nayar is also the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) currently @UPWarriorz @wplt20 — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) July 25, 2025

