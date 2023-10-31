Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to show the poor condition of Mumbai's air. He shares a story on Instagram with the caption 'Mumbai, yeh kya ho gaya', questioning the horrible air quality of the city. Due to the bad air quality, Mumbai has been in the news for the past two weeks or so. As the city continues to experience gloomy skies with extreme pollution and the overall Air Quality Index is still on the danger side. During the match between England and South Africa in Mumbai, England's star batsman Joe Root voiced his disapproval of the city's pollution levels. Joe Root Reveals England Cricketers Struggled to Breathe Due to Poor Air Quality of Mumbai During SA vs ENG CWC 2023 Match, Says 'It Was Like Eating Air'

Rohit Sharma Shocked To See City's High Pollution Level

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)