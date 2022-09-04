Former Bangladeshi captain Mushfiqur Rahim has announced retirement from the T20I cricket after his team's exit from the Asia Cup 2022. The 35-year-old right-handed batsman played in 102 games in T20Is for the Tigers. Bangladesh were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after failing to register a single win in the tournament.

Check Mushfiqur's Retirement Tweet:

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

