Former Bangladeshi captain Mushfiqur Rahim has announced retirement from the T20I cricket after his team's exit from the Asia Cup 2022. The 35-year-old right-handed batsman played in 102 games in T20Is for the Tigers. Bangladesh were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after failing to register a single win in the tournament.

Check Mushfiqur's Retirement Tweet:

 

