Harmanpreet Kaur was certainly very proud of her team after they defeated Australia for the very first time in Test cricket. India women beat Australia women by eight wickets with a convincing display in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 24. Taking to Instagram, the Indian skipper shared pictures of her as well as her team posing with the trophy and she wrote, "My Team! My Pride," as a caption for that post. India are set to face Australia in three ODIs and as many T20Is as well. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Captures Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Picture As They Pose After Victory in IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test, Video Goes Viral.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

