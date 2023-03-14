The 'Naatu Naatu' fever keeps raging on and how! This time, it has caught none other than David Warner, who besides his cricket, is also quite popular for his attraction towards Indian actors and music. After the popular number from the movie RRR won the award for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars 2023, many have grooved the foot-tapping number. Warner, taking to Instagram, asked if anyone would like to do the viral steps of the dance with him. And his countryman and Dehi Capitals' teammate Mitchell Marsh responded, sharing that he is 'available' for it. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen, both of whom are representing Delhi Capitals at the ongoing WPL 2023, also performed the steps. RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscars 2023: Indian Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Attempts Signature Steps of the Blockbuster Song (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh Wants to Dance to 'Naatu Naatu' with David Warner:

