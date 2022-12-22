Najam Sethi has taken charge as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he was officially appointed for the role. Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja who was removed from the post according to a notification by the Pakistan government on Wednesday (December 21). This was after Pakistan's 3-0 defeat to England at home in the recently concluded Test series. Ramiz Raja Assures ICC Officials PCB has Taken No Decision on Pakistan Boycotting 2023 ODI World Cup in India: Source.

Najam Sethi Takes Charge as New Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman:

Mr Najam Sethi speaking with the local media shortly after assuming charge as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee. pic.twitter.com/Q1E5AliIuy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)