PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is reportedly set to be removed from his role amid the controversy surrounding the venue for Asia Cup 2023 venue. In the latest development, the hybrid model proposed by Sethi for the Asia Cup has reportedly been rejected by the cricket boards of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and reigning champions Sri Lanka. Sethi is reportedly set to be replaced by Zaka Ashraf. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Boards Reject PCB's Proposed Hybrid Model to Host Asia Cup 2023.

Najam Sethi to Be Reportedly Removed as PCB Chairman

Najam Sethi will likely be removed as Chairman of PCB and replaced by Zaka Ashraf. #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/fXv8OfkNsH — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)