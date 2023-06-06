The cricket boards of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and, Bangladesh have rejected Pakistan Cricket Board's Proposed Hybrid Model to host Asia Cup 2023, said a trusted source. Earlier, the BCCI too had rejected PCB’s proposed idea of organising the Asia Cup 2023 as per a hybrid model. Future of Asia Cup 2023 to Be Decided on May 28 During IPL 2023 Final; Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Board Presidents to Attend the Summit Clash.

SLC, ACB, BCB Reject PCB's Hybrid Model of Hosting Asia Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)