Bangladesh national cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has now become the skipper with the second-highest number of centuries in Test cricket for his country. In the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, being played at the Galle International Stadium, Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a 125-run knock, not out, in just 199 balls, in their second innings. The century marks his fourth as a Bangladesh cricket team Test captain, the same as their legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Only Mushfiqur Rahim has more centuries as a captain. Najmul Hossain Shanto Becomes Second Overseas Player After Brian Lara To Hit Hundreds in Each Innings in Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Equals Shakib Al Hasan's Tally

