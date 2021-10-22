Namibia became the fourth and final team to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 after defeating Ireland in the Group A fixture. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Round 1.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)