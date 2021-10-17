Oman defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hosts Oman emerged victorious by ten wickets and by virtue of that find a top spot in Group B team standings. Bangladesh takes on Scotland in the second match of the day and it will be interesting to see if Oman can maintain the numero uno spot. Meanwhile, you can check updated 2021 T20 World Cup points table with net run rate below. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Group A of Round 1 features Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will proceed to Super 12 and join other eight teams. Group A topper and second-placed team from Group B will join Super 12 Group 1 while Group B topped and second-placed team from Group A will join Super 12 Group 2.

Group A

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Oman 1 1 0 2 3.135 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 Papua New Guinea 1 0 1 0 -3.135

The Round 1 matches will be held from October 17 onwards and will end on October 22. From October 23 onwards the tournament proper will take place. In Super 12, two groups will feature six teams each. Two teams from each group will qualify for semi-finals. The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be held pm November 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).