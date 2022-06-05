Namibia will take on Hong Kong in the 1st ODI of the three-game series. The clash will be played on June 05, 2022 (Sunday) at 01:00 PM IST. Unfortunately, no live telecast of NAM vs HK will be available for fans in India. However, fans can tune into FanCode app or website to catch the live streaming.

Castle Lite Series 🏏🇳🇦 Richelieu Eagles take on Hong Kong in 50 Over games starting on Sunday, 5th June - 12th June at United field. #RichelieuEagles #AlwaysHigher #EaglesPride pic.twitter.com/1QRywp8hd9 — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) May 30, 2022

