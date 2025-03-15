Star England women's cricket team player Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first batter to smash 1,000 or more runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history. The right-handed batter achieved the historic milestone during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 grand finale at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Ellyse Perry is in second place with 972 runs in 27 WPL matches. Mumbai Indians Enter WPL 2025 Final Against Delhi Capitals; Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt Shine As MI-W Beat Gujarat Giants in Eliminator.

Historic Feat for Nat Sciver-Brunt in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Queen of WPL, has etched her name in history by becoming the first-ever player to score 1,000 runs in WPL! 🙌💙 pic.twitter.com/o92lM4ODUI — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) March 15, 2025

