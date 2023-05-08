Nathan Ellis and Jason Roy were introduced as Impact Players in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. While Ellis replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roy made it to the KKR playing XI in place of young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. Roy did decently while opening the innings scoring 38 off 24 balls with eight fours. On the other hand, Ellis made an impact by dismissing KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Catch in Two Attempts to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Nathan Ellis Named Punjab Kings Impact Player

Jason Roy Replaces Suyash Sharma

Our Impact Player JAS-ON! 👊 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)