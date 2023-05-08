Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a wonderful juggling catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper jumped to his right after Prabhsimran edged the ball, but he ended up parrying the ball. What he did right was that he had his eyes on the ball and he timed a jump to perfection to hang on to it to complete the catch. 'Million Memories in One Frame' Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Training Session Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Pics Go Viral!.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Catch in Two Attempts

