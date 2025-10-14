Nepal national cricket team continue their winning run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific regional qualifier. They stayed unbeaten while entering the Super 6 and won two games in the Super 6 stage as well. This time, they defeated Qatar by five runs. With four points in two matches, they are near to qualification in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nepal posted 147/9 riding on the half-century of Rohit Paudel. Mirza Mohammed Baig and Daniel Louis scalped three wickets each for Qatar. Chasing it, Imal Liyanage and Zubair Ali scored half-century and gave a strong fight, yet fell short. Sandeep Lamichhane scalped five wickets to help Nepal restrict Qatar to 142. Nepal Secure 100th Victory In International Cricket Following 1-Run Win Against UAE in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.

Nepal Defeat Qatar By 5 Runs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)