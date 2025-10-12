Nepal continued their winning run in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Pacific Regional qualifiers as they open their Super 6 campaign with a narrow victory against UAE. Aasif Sheikh scored a half-century and later Dipendra Airee produced a terrific bowling performance to help Nepal register a one-run victory. Nepal now have 38 wins out of 77 ODIs they have played and 62 wins out of 109 T20Is they have played. The victory against UAE was their 100th win in International cricket. This feat shows that Nepal is a side who have showed solid progression through the ranks. Dipendra Singh Airee Performs ‘Somersault’ Celebration After Dismissing Rahul Chopra With Direct Hit During NEP vs UAE in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025.

Nepal Secure 100th Victory In International Cricket

Nepal Men's Team registers their 100th international win (ODIs + T20Is)🇳🇵 A proud and historic moment for Nepali cricket and their fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SbWAsLgyS1 — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 12, 2025

