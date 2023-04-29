Nepal will face Kuwait in the semifinal of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 in India. Hence this semifinal match between Nepal and Kuwait will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and ACC's official YouTube channel. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Spinner to Take 50 Test Wickets, Breaks 71-Year-Old Record During 2nd Test Against Ireland.

Nepal vs Kuwait Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

