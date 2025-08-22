The Nepal National Cricket Team is set to take on Pakistan Shaheens in the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Australia on Friday, August 22. The Nepal vs Pakistan Shaheens match is set to be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground No 2, Darwin and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers in India, unfortunately, won't have access to Nepal vs Pakistan Shaheens live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner for the Top End T20 Series 2025. However, fans in India do have online viewing options as they can watch the Nepal vs Pakistan Shaheens live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass worth Rs 49. The Nepal vs Pakistan Shaheens live streaming online is available on Cricket Australia's YouTube channel for free as well. Nepal Beat Melbourne Renegades Academy By 33 Runs in Top End T20 Series 2025; Sompal Kami Shines For Rhinos With Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul.

Nepal vs Pakistan Shaheens Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)