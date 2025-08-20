After beating the Hobart Hurricanes Academy, the Nepal national cricket team have earned yet another comfortable win in the Top End T20 Series 2025, this time by 33 runs against the Melbourne Renegades Academy. Batting first, Nepal had made a defendable, but somewhat low score of 139/9. None of the batters even touched 30 runs. But, despite chasing the low target of 140 runs, Melbourne Renegades Academy got bundled off the last ball, managing just 106. Sompal Kami is undoubtedly the architect of the victory for the Rhinos, bagging a five-wicket haul in his four-over spell, after giving just 17 runs. Kami bowled with an economy of 4.3. Nepal Beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy By 66 Runs in Top End T20 Series 2025; Nandan Yadav Stars For Rhinos With Match-Winning Five Wicket Haul.

Nepal Win By 33 Runs

☀️ Sunshine, smiles & a Rhino win! 🌴 Another one locked with a 33 run triumph under the Aussie sun ☀️🏏#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/ATF4e42g9i — CAN (@CricketNep) August 20, 2025

