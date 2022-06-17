Netherlands players went out to look for the ball after Dawid Malan hit it for a six during the Netherlands vs England 1st ODI in Amstelveen on Friday, June 17. The incident happened on the first ball of the ninth over when Malan hit Netherlands captain Peter Seelar for a maximum. This indeed does bring back nostalgic memories of so many across the world who would have played the sport as children.

Watch Video:

Netherlands players are searching for ball after Dawid Malan hits a huge six.#ENGvNED #NEDvENGpic.twitter.com/DAJ4troZiL — Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) June 17, 2022

See Pics:

The Netherlands' players searching for the ball in the trees after a Dawid Malan six. What a sport!#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ya45mRHEQg — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 17, 2022

🗣 Can I have my ball back please? 🏏 The Netherlands' players searching for the ball in the trees after a Dawid Malan six. It’s the same game whatever the level!#NEDvENG #Village pic.twitter.com/oZAJNcjSnN — Trent Bridge Cricket Team 🏏 (@TBCT1996) June 17, 2022

