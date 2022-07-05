Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff were at the receiving end of criticism after India suffered a humiliating defeat in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. Needing to defend 378 to win, India had a poor time with the ball in hand as England romped home to a seven-wicket win with both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scoring hundreds. With this result, the series ended 2-2.

See Some Posts:

Rahul Dravid has work to do. And some of it will have to be ugly. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) July 5, 2022

We also lack on planning when bowl is not doing anything, we could have set fielding for bouncers and keep hitting same length. Thats where Rahul Dravid and bowl coaching is lacked. — Bhupinder Singh (@Mrsinghginni) July 5, 2022

Rahul Dravid hasn't even completed a year and India have lost three overseas tests already. #ENGvIND — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 4, 2022

This loss hurts because we didn’t even force England into bazzball, it was a cakewalk for them. Defensive mindset & weak strategy by Rahul Dravid & captain Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG #IndvsEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 5, 2022

Absolutely love the man to death but questions have to be asked about Rahul Dravid’s coaching too. #ENGvsIND — Manan (@MananCFC) July 5, 2022

Against South Africa, India failed to defend 240 and 212. Against England, India conceded 378 runs. Tricky start for Rahul Dravid the coach. India lost SA Tests under him, and now lost the fifth Test against England. #ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 5, 2022

Ravi Shastri was much better than Rahul Dravid . Period! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nZhSfSXyjs — Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanh) July 5, 2022

Rahul Dravid was given a lot of credit for India’s epic win in Australia (esp after Gabba). Then coach Ravi Shastri was ignored. Now, current head coach Rahul Dravid has lost 3 out of 4 overseas Tests. Including a series in SA where India started favourites. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 5, 2022

Two huge away series winning opportunity missed this year by India against South Africa (1-2) and England (2-2). Rahul Dravid's coaching stint has been very poor so far. Far too many players (Kohli, Gill, Vihari, Iyer, Shardul) have let down the fans.#SackGanguly #SackDravid pic.twitter.com/tFcWCk0wNf — MANISH (@KuntasticAguero) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)