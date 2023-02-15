Indian cricket fans were delighted after the Men in Blue became the No.1 side across formats following a move to the top of the ICC Test rankings. The Rohit Sharma-led side became the first from Asia to achieve this feat after they topped Australia to reach the top of the Test rankings. India had beaten Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Here are some reactions by the fans after this achievement by the Indian team.  India Become No. 1 Side in All Formats Following Rise to Summit of ICC Test Team Rankings.

