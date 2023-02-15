Indian cricket fans were delighted after the Men in Blue became the No.1 side across formats following a move to the top of the ICC Test rankings. The Rohit Sharma-led side became the first from Asia to achieve this feat after they topped Australia to reach the top of the Test rankings. India had beaten Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Here are some reactions by the fans after this achievement by the Indian team. India Become No. 1 Side in All Formats Following Rise to Summit of ICC Test Team Rankings.

'Remarkable Achievement'

India has achieved a remarkable accomplishment by attaining the number one ranking in Tests, ODIs, and T20s at the same time, making them the second team overall and the first Asian team to do so. 💥🥂#CricketTwitter #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aAoTohBkDf — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) February 15, 2023

'At Its Best'

Ladies and Gentlemen!!! INDIA is now NUMBER ONE team across ALL THE THREE FORMATS. ICT at it's best.🇮🇳🛐#TeamIndia — hainnnn! (@devvpatel__) February 15, 2023

ICC Trophy Soon!

Number one in all formats. Team India is just ruling the world. I hope, we will soon win an ICC trophy. — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 15, 2023

Well Done India

number one team rankings in all format, well done india. https://t.co/HQnP08JKG1 — 𝙰𝙱¹⁷ (@CruelMindAB) February 15, 2023

Wow!

INDIA BECOMES THE NUMBER ONE TEAM ACROSS ALL FORMATS WOWWW !!!! — Aman | IPL KID | (@Wierdotweets) February 15, 2023

