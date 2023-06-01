Finally the wait is over for the fans. Adidas, the official kit sponsor of BCCI who signed their contract recently, have now released the newly designed team India Jersey for all three formats through their Instagram handle. India will play their next International season donning the beautifully conceptualised and designed jerseys by Adidas.

New Team India Jersey Launched By Adidas

