New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is all set to make a comeback in the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa on Wednesday. Williamson suffered a broken thumb during the clash against Bangladesh on October 13. It's now been more than two weeks since the injury and Williamson has been making a promising recovery and is back in action, practicing in the nets. If he is fit for the upcoming clash then he will most likely replace Will Young in the starting XI. Babar Azam’s WhatsApp Chat Leaked: Private Conversation Between Pakistan Cricket Team Captain and PCB Official Shown on Live TV Channel

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Likely To Return Ahead of NZ vs SA Clash

Kane Williamson likely to play the match against South Africa on Wednesday. Final decision will be taken tomorrow. (Newshub Sport). pic.twitter.com/mbpNJMquLG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)