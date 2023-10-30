A private conversation on WhatsApp between PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, and Pakistan Captain Babar Azam was shown live on television. The leaked WhatsApp chat that was shown on TV was a clarification if Babar persistently contacts the PCB or not, which he denied. This situation occurred amid the rift between Babar and the Pakistan Cricket Board that has gotten worse. Rumours suggest that Babar will most likely be sacked following his disappointing performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament. Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Following New Zealand’s Defeat to Australia

Babar Azam's Private Conversation Shown on Pakistani TV Channel

they just showed babar azam's priv whatsapp convo with someone on live tv without his consent. this is pakistan's captain. how can you stoop so low @Shoaib_Jatt and how can you approve to show this on your show @WaseemBadami, expected better from you. ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC. LANAT. pic.twitter.com/N1uuqMeLZh — عثمان (@usmssss) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)