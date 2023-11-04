New Zealand captain Kane Williamson reached a milestone of scoring 1000 runs in the World Cups on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during NZ vs PAK ICC CWC 2023 match. He achieved this feat in his 25th World Cup appearance. He became the third batter from New Zealand to reach the milestone, behind former captain Stephen Fleming and Ross Taylor. Pakistan's Hasan Ali Completes 100 ODI Wickets, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

