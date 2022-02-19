New Zealand trounced South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Tim Southee starred with a memorable five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling South Africa out for just 111 runs, as the hosts comfortably won the game in just three days. Matt Henry was named Man of the Match for a 10-wicket haul and a half-century in the match.

See Score:

An outstanding all round performance from New Zealand 🇳🇿 @BLACKCAPS win by an innings and 276 runs 👏 Watch the highlights and replay on-demand on Spark Sport ⭕#SparkSport #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/LyIc0IyovK — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)