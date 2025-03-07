After the first ODI got washed out, the New Zealand women's national cricket team will host Sri Lanka women's national cricket team for the second ODI now in the three-match series. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's second ODI will be hosted at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday, March 7. The New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's 2nd ODI match will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the Indian audience, there will be no live telecast of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women's three-match ODI series 2025 on the FanCode app and website. NZ vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Stat Highlights: Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner’s Combined Efforts Power New Zealand to Victory.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI Live:

Let's go! The 3-match Chemist Warehouse ODI series begins in Napier today. Follow LIVE and free in NZ on @TVNZ + & DUKE 📺 and @SportNationNZ 📻 Live scoring at https://t.co/DibXOCLmmf & the NZC App 📲 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/zF61n1AxeE — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 3, 2025

