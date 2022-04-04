Victoria's Nic Maddinson was seen copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action during the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 final against Western Australia. Maddinson's attempt to bowl like Bumrah left commentators in splits as well. Western Australia eventually were declared winners of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 after the final against Victoria ended in a draw.

